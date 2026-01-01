Recycled Materials
Nike After Dark Tour
Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
This adjustable Club hat celebrates the Nike After Dark Tour, a women's race series of night-running experiences in cities around the globe. It has Nike Dri-FIT material and an internal sweatband to help keep you dry and comfortable day or night.
- Colour Shown: Black/Reflective Silver
- Style: IF3582-010
Nike After Dark Tour
This adjustable Club hat celebrates the Nike After Dark Tour, a women's race series of night-running experiences in cities around the globe. It has Nike Dri-FIT material and an internal sweatband to help keep you dry and comfortable day or night.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Club caps all have any-day style with a mid depth.
Product details
- Embroidered eyelets
- Metal buckle
- Body: 100% polyester. Lining: 100% polyester.
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Reflective Silver
- Style: IF3582-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike After Dark Tour