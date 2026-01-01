Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Grid
Men's Therma-FIT Hiking Trousers
When temps drop and your hiking gear is soaked with sweat, you're forced to make a tough call—keep going or turn back. These ACG Wolf Grid trousers are designed to keep you out there. The breathable grid-back fleece adapts to changing conditions. It wicks away moisture and stores your body heat to help you stay warmer with less, so you can experience more.
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IM4231-010
ACG Wolf Grid
When temps drop and your hiking gear is soaked with sweat, you're forced to make a tough call—keep going or turn back. These ACG Wolf Grid trousers are designed to keep you out there. The breathable grid-back fleece adapts to changing conditions. It wicks away moisture and stores your body heat to help you stay warmer with less, so you can experience more.
Product Details
- Zip pockets
- Elastic cuffs
- Embroidered ACG logo on left thigh
- 95% polyester/5% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IM4231-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG Wolf Grid