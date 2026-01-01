Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Long-Sleeve Hiking Top
Sunny outside? There's UV resistance. You're sweaty? There's sweat-wicking tech. On its own or worn as a layer, this ACG quarter-zip top has soft and stretchy fabric for a comfortable feel.
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IM4223-010
ACG Wildsee
Sunny outside? There's UV resistance. You're sweaty? There's sweat-wicking tech. On its own or worn as a layer, this ACG quarter-zip top has soft and stretchy fabric for a comfortable feel.
Sweat-wicking tech
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Layer and adapt
ACG apparel is designed as a nesting system so you can adjust to your climate and activity level. Wear this snug base layer on its own, or with a mid and outer layer when conditions call for it.
Intentional details
Thumbholes extend coverage and help keep your sleeves in place while you move. Cool mesh underarm panels are breathable to help you stay comfortable on the trail.
Benefits
1/4-zip design lets you adjust coverage and airflow.
Product Details
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Body: 88% polyester/12% elastane. Mesh: 74% polyester/18% lyocell/8% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
- Style: IM4223-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG Wildsee