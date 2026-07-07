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Highly Rated
Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers - Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike ACG 'Trailwind'

Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers

139,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

Wind in your face and shoes slipping in the mud—but at least your legs are dry. We used ultra-lightweight nylon that has windproof and waterproof tech for a weather-ready design. And if the weather chills out, they pack into a small pocket for easy storage.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9697-010

Nike ACG 'Trailwind'

139,99 €

Wind in your face and shoes slipping in the mud—but at least your legs are dry. We used ultra-lightweight nylon that has windproof and waterproof tech for a weather-ready design. And if the weather chills out, they pack into a small pocket for easy storage.

Weather ready

Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions. These super-lightweight nylon trousers have sealed seams to help you stay dry.

Packable design

These trousers pack down into their own back pocket when you need to lose a layer. And when you're wearing them, that same back pocket fits most phones.

Product Details

  • Body: 100% nylon Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane.
  • Standard fit
  • Adjustable zips at cuffs
  • Back pocket
  • Reflective ACG and Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9697-010

Size & Fit

    • Male model is wearing size M and is 5'11" (180cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

Reviews (25)

4.4 stars

  • Versatile, lightweight pants

    Dre C

    The “Trailwind” pants are a great example of Nike’s ability to pack a punch in a simple package. These pants are lightweight, durable, and easily transportable with the great foldable feature. Despite feeling really thin, they do a great job of retaining heat and blocking out moisture. I found them useful for many applications, whether outside on a walk, hike, or even playing soccer in them. They are warming pants for sure but can easily be put away if the weather conditions change. Overall these pants are simple yet effective in their technology and ability to keep you warm, be lightweight, and very transportable.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Lightweight

    Akc14

    I liked these, the waterproofing was good, however I do feel like they run small. I like to layer these on top of my shorts for early mornings and they were quite snug & short (I’m 5’9). They’re very lightweight and pack away really nicely.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Pants that weighs nothing

    Johnny

    After wearing the Nike ACG Trailwind Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Pants on several hikes and a few rainy days around town, I've come away pretty impressed. They definitely lean toward technical outdoor gear, but they're comfortable enough that I found myself reaching for them even for a casual outing. The fit strikes a nice balance between athletic and relaxed. There's enough room to move freely without feeling oversized or baggy, and they layer comfortably over shorts when the weather turns colder. For waterproof pants they feel surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods. The pants are well designed, I really like the tapered ankles and the ability to loosen the zipper to transition to a more relax fit. The cherry on top? there is a way to fold the pants into its own pocket and store it away effortlessly. Overall, these are premium waterproof pants that justify their price if you spend time outdoors in unpredictable weather. They kept me dry, moved well on the trail, and looked good enough that I didn't feel the need to change out of them afterward. This is a solid addition to my wardrobe and a pair of pants I can see myself using for years.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG 'Trailwind' Men's Storm-FIT ADV Waterproof Trousers

Nike ACG 'Trailwind'

139,99 €

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