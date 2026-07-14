Nike ACG Rufus Men's Shoes

DanielO716160454
La zapatillas son muy bonitas, pero he comprado mi número habitual y se me salen (OJO), las he tenido que devolver porque son grandes.
Thanks to its easy-to-wear design that can be dressed up or down, the ACG Rufus is sure to earn a spot in your footwear rotation. It blends a grippy outsole with a more cushioned midsole, bringing both comfort and traction while you're wandering off the beaten path.
Nike ACG Rufus
Thanks to its easy-to-wear design that can be dressed up or down, the ACG Rufus is sure to earn a spot in your footwear rotation. It blends a grippy outsole with a more cushioned midsole, bringing both comfort and traction while you're wandering off the beaten path.
Ready to conquer or escape the urban landscape, Nike All Conditions Gear outfits you in modern wear that tackles the elements. Windproof and waterproof fabrics and breathable technologies keep you covered, while next-level design equips you with versatile storage and style options.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
DanielO716160454
La zapatillas son muy bonitas, pero he comprado mi número habitual y se me salen (OJO), las he tenido que devolver porque son grandes.
Great Shoe
johnw671632531
Great shoe, however they come up a little big, I would recommend going down a 1/2 size for a comfortable fit.
Nike ACG Rufus