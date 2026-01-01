ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18L)

ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or heading to class, this backpack is up to the challenge. It's made of durable material with a water-resistant finish, the spacious main compartment has a padded laptop sleeve inside, bottle pockets come in handy for stashing your drinks and a front zip pocket helps secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IZ8090-010
ACG
Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or heading to class, this backpack is up to the challenge. It's made of durable material with a water-resistant finish, the spacious main compartment has a padded laptop sleeve inside, bottle pockets come in handy for stashing your drinks and a front zip pocket helps secure smaller items you want quick and easy access to.
Product Details
- 43cm (approx.)H x 28cm (approx.)L x 15cm (approx.)D. Strap Length: 89cm (approx.) (longest), 44.5cm (approx.) (shortest)
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IZ8090-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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