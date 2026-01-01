Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake' Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket

Nike ACG 'Lunar Lake'

349,99 €

Fully equipped and built for cold-weather adventures, this ACG puffer is made from PrimaLoft® insulation to help keep you warm. When the weather warms up, the jacket packs down into its own packable bag for easy transport.

Combat the cold

Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions. We used PrimaLoft® insulation for its lightweight, dependable warmth. It's made from tiny fibres that create pockets of insulating air, holding warmth while letting moisture escape.

Fit for the outdoors

We gave this coat a loose fit that's roomy through the body and perfect for layering. The combination hood/snood extends the coverage around your head and face. A bungee system on the waist helps you adjust your fit.

Packable and plush

This puffer packs into an internal mesh stuff sack and can be used as a pillow while camping.