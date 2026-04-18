Nike ACG GOAT Pack Gilet (5L)

Parfait
AlexiisG431696458
Il taille très bien (près du corps) Je prends toujours S chez Nike pour les vêtements de sport/lifestyle. En taille S, ce gilet est prêt de corps. Très bonne qualité de matériaux, comme toujours avec ACG
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
The Nike ACG Pack Vest is designed to reduce bouncing and help keep your items secure during your run. Thoughtfully placed pockets help distribute weight evenly, while pull tabs give you quick and easy access when you need it. Hydration compatible for two 500ml flasks in front and a 2L bladder in the back.
Nike ACG GOAT
The Nike ACG Pack Vest is designed to reduce bouncing and help keep your items secure during your run. Thoughtfully placed pockets help distribute weight evenly, while pull tabs give you quick and easy access when you need it. Hydration compatible for two 500ml flasks in front and a 2L bladder in the back.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Parfait
AlexiisG431696458
Il taille très bien (près du corps) Je prends toujours S chez Nike pour les vêtements de sport/lifestyle. En taille S, ce gilet est prêt de corps. Très bonne qualité de matériaux, comme toujours avec ACG
Nike ACG GOAT