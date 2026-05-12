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ACG Five Towers Men's UV-Protective Jacket - Black Spruce/Black Spruce/Life Lime/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Five Towers

Men's UV-Protective Jacket

154,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

This jacket was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the UV protection and sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. And since alpine conditions can change fast, it packs into its own pocket for easy storage.


  • Colour Shown: Black Spruce/Black Spruce/Life Lime/Summit White
  • Style: II3650-317

ACG Five Towers

154,99 €

This jacket was designed for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. Hence the UV protection and sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. And since alpine conditions can change fast, it packs into its own pocket for easy storage.

Product Details

  • 93% nylon/7% elastane
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Bungee and cord lock at the hem
  • Locker loop
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black Spruce/Black Spruce/Life Lime/Summit White
  • Style: II3650-317

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Look and style

    Vladimircb93c4dd9c7d4e87b7d0c3d6ca4d77e6

    I like it light and still provides a lil warmth and sun protection I've also gotten compliments On the look and style

ACG Five Towers Men's UV-Protective Jacket

ACG Five Towers

154,99 €

Sunny outside? Don't sweat it—this jacket blocks UV rays and wicks perspiration.

Designed For

Hiking

Protection

UV Coverage

Weight

Lightweight

Tech Specs

Technology

Dri-FIT, UV Protection

Sustainability

This product is made with at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

Features That Perform

  • Sunny-Day Ready

    Explore sun-kissed landscapes without worry. We've added UV protection to help keep you covered.

  • Packable Design

    Need to shed a layer? This lightweight jacket can be stashed in its own zipped chest pocket for easy storage.

  • Outer Layer

    We've made this jacket with a roomy fit so you can wear it over a base.

  • Sweat-Wicking Technology

    Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

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Complete the look

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