ACG 'Chamo Camo' Women's Dri-FIT 4" (10cm approx.) Brief-Lined Trail Running Shorts

ACG "Chamo Camo"

74,99 €

Rumour has it you need pockets for your trail runs—will eight suffice? Ranging in size, shape and zip-ability, these pockets free you up so you can focus on the terrain. We also added sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable as you rack up the miles.

Stay Comfortable

Lightweight, stretchy fabric has Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. The high-power elastic on the back waistband is soft, helping reduce chafing.

Stay Prepared

Five mesh waistband pockets let you store trail essentials like energy gels and lip balm. One zip back pocket fits most phones and two small drop-in pockets on the inner brief liner hold earbuds or nutrition pouches. Bonus: two elastic loops on the back of the waistband can hold trekking poles or a top.