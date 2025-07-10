Nike Academy Women's Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit

Disappointed
Nike User
Top toooo small. Bottom toooo big it’s a nice outfit, nice style, color, love the material . Will be good for anyone with that body type. Sorry didn’t work for me.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Every journey to greatness begins with mastering the fundamentals. But make no mistake, this is anything but basic. Lightweight and smooth, this tracksuit offers ventilation in key areas to help you keep your cool.
Nike Academy
Every journey to greatness begins with mastering the fundamentals. But make no mistake, this is anything but basic. Lightweight and smooth, this tracksuit offers ventilation in key areas to help you keep your cool.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
Disappointed
Nike User
Top toooo small. Bottom toooo big it’s a nice outfit, nice style, color, love the material . Will be good for anyone with that body type. Sorry didn’t work for me.
EdithD121385311
Beau survêtement mais j'ai dû le retourner car petit pour ma fille.
Mooi trainingspak!
Agnes388209968
Heel mooi vallend/zittend pak! Dochter is er heel blij mee!
Nike Academy
Get the pieces you want to own your look.
Designed to bring sport into your signature seasonal style.