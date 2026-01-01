Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts

Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Bring the heat to the field in our Academy shorts. Fitted with sweat-wicking tech, they pull sweat away to help you stay dryer for longer. Mesh panels running down the sides provide extra breathability, you can play your hardest all day long.
- Colour Shown: Black/White/Black/White
- Style: IO5798-010
Nike Academy
Bring the heat to the field in our Academy shorts. Fitted with sweat-wicking tech, they pull sweat away to help you stay dryer for longer. Mesh panels running down the sides provide extra breathability, you can play your hardest all day long.
Product Details
- Elastic waistband with drawcord
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White/Black/White
- Style: IO5798-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4'9" (145cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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