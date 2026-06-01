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Highly Rated
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top - Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/White

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy

Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top

44,99 €
Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/White
Black/Black/White
Blue Void/Black/White/Pinksicle
Cool Grey/Black/Volt
Diffused Blue/Psychic Blue/White
Anthracite/Black/Illusion Green/Illusion Green
Black/White/Bright Crimson/Bright Crimson
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Built for football training, this lightweight drill top has side mesh panels for extra airflow and a cool, breathable feel. Its sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, slim fit and 1/4-zip design come together for a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: HJ3783-410

Nike Academy

44,99 €

Built for football training, this lightweight drill top has side mesh panels for extra airflow and a cool, breathable feel. Its sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, slim fit and 1/4-zip design come together for a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Smooth knit fabric feels light and breathable.
  • Mesh side panels provide extra ventilation.
  • Thumbholes let you extend your coverage and help hold the sleeves in place while you move.

Product details

  • 1/4-zip design
  • Embroidered Swoosh logo
  • Body: 100% polyester. Mesh: 100% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: HJ3783-410

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (14)

4.6 stars

  • Very nice NIKE tracksuit for men. Pleased.

    BrianM628383331

    Very nice NIKE tracksuit for men. Pleased.

  • Great fit

    Nickname

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This fits me very well sleeves not baggy and it stays cool.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Long sleeves

    Alicena07

    The sleeves are much longer than previous versions bought a whole bunch of colorways and just doesn’t hit the same as the 23 models.

Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top

Nike Academy

44,99 €

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