Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Drill Top

Very nice NIKE tracksuit for men. Pleased.
BrianM628383331
Very nice NIKE tracksuit for men. Pleased.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Built for football training, this lightweight drill top has side mesh panels for extra airflow and a cool, breathable feel. Its sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, slim fit and 1/4-zip design come together for a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.
Nike Academy
Built for football training, this lightweight drill top has side mesh panels for extra airflow and a cool, breathable feel. Its sweat-wicking Dri-FIT fabric, slim fit and 1/4-zip design come together for a distraction-free feel as you push the pace through every drill and practice game.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
Very nice NIKE tracksuit for men. Pleased.
BrianM628383331
Very nice NIKE tracksuit for men. Pleased.
Great fit
Nickname
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This fits me very well sleeves not baggy and it stays cool.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Long sleeves
Alicena07
The sleeves are much longer than previous versions bought a whole bunch of colorways and just doesn’t hit the same as the 23 models.
Nike Academy
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