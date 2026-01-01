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Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt - Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Recycled Materials

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt

109,99 €
Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Camo Green/Outdoor Green
Cream II/College Grey
Select SizeSize Guide

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking skirt gives you room to move. It's made from our lightweight and tailored PerfectStretch fabric for a polished look that's built for life in motion.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IR8705-010

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

109,99 €

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking skirt gives you room to move. It's made from our lightweight and tailored PerfectStretch fabric for a polished look that's built for life in motion.

Optimise your downtime

With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.

Stay Dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

More Benefits

  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Lightweight and tailored with four-way stretch, our PerfectStretch fabric is designed to keep up with you all day long.
  • Elastic waistband is gathered at the back for dynamic stretch.

Product Details

  • Side pockets
  • Signature locker loop
  • 83% polyester/17% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IR8705-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt

    Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

    109,99 €

    Complete the look

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