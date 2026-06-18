Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Cropped Jacket

I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.