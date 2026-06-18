Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Cropped Jacket

very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Tailored and ready to move. Our PerfectStretch jacket keeps up with you all day long with its lightweight four-way-stretch fabric and sweat-wicking tech. Its roomy fit and airy pleated back give you polished comfort in every activity.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Tailored and ready to move. Our PerfectStretch jacket keeps up with you all day long with its lightweight four-way-stretch fabric and sweat-wicking tech. Its roomy fit and airy pleated back give you polished comfort in every activity.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
very nice!
LucianeB762639165
Dresses really well and it is very pretty!
Just not for me
KM
Cropped outwear is not what I would normally add to my wardrobe, but it has some good qualities I like. Pros: I’ve always appreciated The Nike Dri-Fit material it does what it's designed to do—it's effective, stylish and looks great. I love the adjustable wrists they’re such a great touch, it keeps the loose-fit aesthetic functional so my arms aren't drowning in the sleeves. Cons: I question the pleated section in the back, it feels unnecessary to me, making it a personal no. Final Thoughts: Overall it's a solid product, not a bad jacket by any means, just not a personal choice I would make but definitely a great piece to fit your style.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Wierd fit
Jamie3030
I am not a big fan of this cropped jacket. It does say loose fit so I would size down if you want it to be more form fitting. In my opinion the width of the jacket is very large but the arms are only slightly larger. It looked wierd when I tried it on because the jacket looked huge but its cropped so it ended up feeling off. I do wish I got a smaller size because I think that would have made a huge difference. The material feels nice, well made and looked the same after I washed it.
Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
#productsprovidedbynike
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch