image 1 of 7
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Turtleneck
99,99 €
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This double-knit turtleneck combines a roomy, sophisticated look and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
- Colour Shown: Pink Smoke/Light Boulder
- Style: IF2119-658
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
99,99 €
Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. This double-knit turtleneck combines a roomy, sophisticated look and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Angled shoulder seams and dropped armholes help you move freely and naturally.
Product Details
- A signature locker loop on the back collar
- 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pink Smoke/Light Boulder
- Style: IF2119-658
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (191cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
99,99 €