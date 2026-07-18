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Highly Rated
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers - Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Men's Dri-FIT Trousers

109,99 €
Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Obsidian/Dark Obsidian
Cargo Khaki/Sequoia
Tattoo/Black/Burgundy Crush
Dark Hazel/Black/Velvet Brown
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. These premium trousers are built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ6970-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Extraordinarily soft and smooth, our ImpossiblySoft fabric feels made for all-day motion. These premium trousers are built with clean lines and sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology for the ultimate comfort on the go.

Benefits

  • Soft, comfortable and stretchy, our ImpossiblySoft fabric is made for everywhere you go and every way you move.
  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • The elastic waistband and internal drawcord give a secure fit.
  • A hidden zip pocket inside the right pocket fits small essentials.
  • Zip back pocket provides secure storage.

Product details

  • A locker loop on the wearer's left waistband seam
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ6970-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 3XL and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
    • Fits large; we recommend ordering a size down
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (118)

4.6 stars

  • Sanslöst bekväma

    Mathias669082722

    Sköna bekväma byxor. Tunt tyg med sval känsla. Som det står i beskrivningen så är storlekarna i överkant, jag brukar ha XXL men XL satt perfekt på mig här.

  • The best

    Couch 75

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] So soft and fit great. Really nice pants!!!!!!!!!!!

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Short guy approved

    JPDAZ

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I usually wear a M in most Nike bottoms but I got these in a S based off the Nike website. Glad I did they fit perfectly in the waist. I have a 30” inseam and these hit right at the ankle. Comfortable for lounging around but clean enough looking to wear with a polo and run errands or hit the driving range.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Complete the look

Item 3 of 104

Tailored for all-day comfort

A new collection featuring polished looks and a luxurious feel.

"At the end of the day, you have to feel good".

—Aurélien Tchouaméni, 24.7 footballer

ImpossiblySoft

Refined for everyday comfort, this double-knit fabric takes softness to all-new heights.

Luxurious feel

For athletes, performance is a lifestyle. Add this performance fabric with luxurious softness into your rotation, for next-level comfort