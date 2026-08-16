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Highly Rated
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie - Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

109,99 €
Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Dark Hazel/Black/Velvet Brown
Camo Green/Black/Outdoor Green

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking hoodie offers an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives it a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IR8807-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking hoodie offers an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives it a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel—perfect for the cool-down and the comeback.

Optimise your downtime

With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.

Stay Dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

More Benefits

  • Our ImpossiblySoft fabric is a smooth double knit made for all-day movement.
  • Raglan sleeves with articulated tailoring help you move freely and naturally.

Product details

  • Signature locker loop
  • Front pocket
  • Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Hood lining: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bag palm side: 79% modal/21% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IR8807-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (22)

4.8 stars

  • Closet Staple

    Eclectic T

    Love this hoodie for cooler days. I’ve used this mostly for evening runs and throwing on after gym workouts. I’ve also used this to travel when I have to catch a quick flight. The material is soft and lightweight. It also feels good against your skin when you’re sweaty. I’m 5’11 and 145 pounds, so a small in men’s fits perfectly. (I have length in the arms and torso.) Definitely worth the purchase!

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie Review

    Brandon

    The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie is next level soft. This hoodie is the epitome of comfortable thanks to the breathable Dri-FIT material and perfect fit. This hoodie is also very versatile. I enjoy wearing this hoodie around town or lifting at the gym. Since there is no fleece-lined layer, I can do a variety of activities and not be too warm. Additionally, it has the ability to be dressed up for a night out or dressed down to hang around my apartment. I really like the simple design of this hoodie with soft lines and discrete hints of Nike. The placement of the 24.7 Nike logo on the left sleeve is classy and the extra zipper pockets are practical. Overall, this hoodie performs very well, but it comes at a steep price point. Given the quality and comfort, I would highly recommend this hoodie to anyone, but it is a bit of an investment.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

    Cthegr8

    If your daily style leans toward clean, modern streetwear or elevated athleisure, this hoodie hits the sweet spot. Nike completely stripped away the loud, athletic branding. There are no massive chest swooshes or contrasting graphics—just incredibly subtle, low-contrast detailing. It features a relaxed, standard fit. It’s roomy enough through the chest and shoulders to feel completely unrestricted, but the hem and cuffs are tapered just enough to keep the silhouette sharp and clean. The crossover hood design sits flat and neat against your back when it's down, avoiding that bulky "hunchback" look. The front kangaroo pocket is seamless and deep enough to securely hold a phone and keys without sagging awkwardly. What makes this hoodie a standout daily staple is how effortlessly it bridges the gap between couch lounging, weekend coffee runs, and casual social settings. Its incredibly smooth, silky texture gives it a premium feel that will make it the first thing you want to grab out of your closet, while the complete lack of hardware like zippers or drawstrings ensures a clean, no-fuss design that functions as an excellent, bulk-free mid-layer. The Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Hoodie shines brightest as a luxury daily uniform piece. If you’re looking for a rugged hoodie to beat up during yard work, look elsewhere. But if you want a sleek, incredibly comfortable, low-profile pullover that elevates your everyday casual look, it’s a premier choice that justifies its premium price tag through sheer comfort and style.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Pullover Hoodie

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft

109,99 €

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