Back to SearchNike Factory Store - NorfolkOpening Soon • Opens at 10:00Norfolk Premium Outlets1600 Premium Outlets Suite 301Norfolk, VA, 23502-5521, US7577760694Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Thu: 10:00 - 20:00Fri - Sat: 10:00 - 21:00Sun: 11:00 - 19:00ServicesOrder Pick-UpBuy your favourite styles online and pick them up in store.It's better as a MemberNew Members get 15% off their first in-store purchase*, plus all those Members-only Rewards. *Exclusions apply.Nike ExpertsGet real-time advice on all things sport and style from our team of experts.Shopping As It Should Be60-day worry-free trial and receiptless returns on every item when you're a Member with us.Shop Nike Factory SaleThe styles and savings you find inside Nike Factory Stores are now available online.Shop Nike Factory SaleNearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Factory Store - Williamsburg VAWilliamsburg Premium Outlets5699-44B Richmond Rd. #16BWilliamsburg, VA, 23188-1941, USOpening Soon • Opens at 10:00Nike Clearance Store - WoodbridgePotomac Mills2700 Potomac Mills Circle #511Woodbridge, VA, 22192-4656, USOpening Soon • Opens at 10:00Nike Factory Store - National HarborTanger Outlet Center - National Harbor6800 Oxon Hill Road, Suite 500National Harbor, MD, 20745-4715, USOpening Soon • Opens at 10:00