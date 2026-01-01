Find a Nike Store
Nike Eugene
5th Street Market
590 Pearl Street Suite 100
Eugene, OR, 97401-2780, US
Opening Soon • Opens at 10:00
Nike Factory Store - Bend
Bend Factory Stores
61334 S Hwy. 97, Suite 430
Bend, OR, 97702-3287, US
Opening Soon • Opens at 10:00
Nike Factory Store - Lincoln City
Lincoln City Outlets
1500 SE E Devil Lake Rd. #105
Lincoln City, OR, 97367-2661, US
Opening Soon • Opens at 10:00
Nike Factory Store - Seaside
Seaside Factory Stores
1111 N Roosevelt, Suite 400
Seaside, OR, 97138-4606, US
Opening Soon • Opens at 10:00
Nike Factory Store - Woodburn
Woodburn Premium Outlets
1001 Arney Rd., Suite 810
Woodburn, OR, 97071-8458, US
Opening Soon • Opens at 10:00
Nike Portland
638 SW 5th Ave
Portland, OR, 97204, US
Opening Soon • Opens at 10:00