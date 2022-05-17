Never Done Imagining: The Power of Air

The first versions of visible Air, created as early as 1980, that were only stumbled upon when a plastics salesman visited Nike to query them about polyurethane, and bumped into Frank Rudy sitting in the same room.

The proclamation by some execs, in response to an early edition of Air Max, that it was "a cheap marketing gimmick".

The unusual inspirations behind key designs; from ribs and lungs leading to the Air Max 95, to mountain bikes and water ripples ending up as integral to iconic AM97s.

At first, many questioned VaporMax's bubbled design, or 360 degrees of Air (AM360, itself a crucial innovation, with nitrogen replacing greenhouse gas SF6 to fill soles). Both went on to be hugely successful.