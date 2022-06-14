How To Wash A Sports Bra | NAQs

Breasts don’t come with built-in support, and that means that when we move, so do our breasts: from side to side, up and down, and in and out. The bigger they are, the more they bounce, so if you are bigger busted it’s worth looking into styles that offer more support, even for low-impact activities.



Styles with more coverage and compression can help to avoid discomfort or pain, so it’s worth taking the time to find the right fit. The Rival and the Alpha both adjust at the back so bigger-busted athletes can get a better fit at the band as well as the shoulder. Getting the right fit means you get the best amount of compression, so you’ll feel more comfortable in motion.

