How to Perfect Your Process

01. Commit to committing.

By definition, for a process to become a process versus a one-time (or even two-week) event, you need to Repeat the elements it encompasses—say, workouts and healthy meals, or an hour spent learning to read music and another on strumming the chords. If long-term commitment freaks you out or you find yourself unmotivated, remember that every time you tick off a task, it becomes a little easier on the next go, creating Consistency, says Dr Cacioppo.



02. Sharpen your strategy.

Having a process isn't the same as trying to do it all. (Let's be honest, no one can.) Successful people zero in on what they want to accomplish and exactly what it takes to do so, says Dr Cacioppo. That's why many top athletes may "periodise" their training into blocks that Focus on individual components of performance, such as strength, speed or endurance, so one doesn't interfere with another (and because they're Tolerant of the fact that they have only so much energy and time).



Instead of trying to multitask to get to the finishing line faster, build Action plans that specify how, when and where you'll do something, called implementation intentions. Research shows these can help you reach one target at a time, but are much less helpful when you're chasing multiples.



03. Let yourself breathe.

Once you've established a process that works for you, Dr Cacioppo says it's OK if some elements start to feel subconscious over time. That's actually a good thing, she says: It means you're adopting healthy habits and giving your high-achieving mind a much-needed break.



You know what they say … trust the process.