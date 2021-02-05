Cosmic Unity: Behind the Design

Watch The Waste

Bennett Shaw, the Product Line Manager for Cosmic Unity, is a basketball enthusiast but not an expert on Nike's Move to Zero. But as he went through the development of the shoe, he started to see parallels between the game he loves and Nike's mission—the idea that you can get a little bit better every year. "We want to get better as we go on", Bennett explained. "We're committed to try to improve the amount of recycled content by 5%. With Cosmic Unity, we hit 25% by weight". To hit the magic number of 25%, the designers used a unique combination of partially recycled components and efficiently manufactured new materials. For example, about 10% Nike Grind rubber combined with new content was used to create the Crater Foam midsole. The shoe also features a layered cable system crafted with 99% recycled content, a sockliner made from recycled polyester, and the foxing uses a recycled polyurethane and polyester blend. The team also obsessed over the visual aesthetics of the shoe, making sure it looked fast, sleek and futuristic.