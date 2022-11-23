Journalist Anna Kessel on Women in Sports and Fitness

Anna Kessel has been writing about women in sport for nearly two decades. Her work—especially when it comes to women's football—has been so impactful, she was awarded a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire as part of the 90th birthday honours of Queen Elizabeth II. Many consider her book, Eat Sweat Play, to be a must-read at the nexus of feminism and fitness. In this episode, Kessel joins host Jaclyn Byrer to break down the history of women's athletics, tells us why societal views are largely to blame for barriers to entry and shares how we can all play a role in evolving the narrative of women's place in sport.