Journalist Anna Kessel on Women in Sports and Fitness

Trained Podcast: Elevate Women in Sports With Anna Kessel
Coaching
Women belong in sport. Sportswriter and journalist Anna Kessel is saying it louder for the people at the back.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Anna Kessel has been writing about women in sport for nearly two decades. Her work—especially when it comes to women's football—has been so impactful, she was awarded a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire as part of the 90th birthday honours of Queen Elizabeth II. Many consider her book, Eat Sweat Play, to be a must-read at the nexus of feminism and fitness. In this episode, Kessel joins host Jaclyn Byrer to break down the history of women's athletics, tells us why societal views are largely to blame for barriers to entry and shares how we can all play a role in evolving the narrative of women's place in sport.
"I guess I just want us to stop shutting women and girls down. To just allow them to continue that trajectory of freedom and confidence and exploration and play. Because I think it will just take us all—men and women—to a much better place".
Anna Kessel
Sportswriter, journalist and the author of Eat Sweat Play
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.