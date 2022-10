€209.50

Three decades after its debut, the Air Jordan 5 is back in an OG colourway that's still built to turn heads. An upper of white leather meets contrasting black on the midsole, while hits of Fire Red add blazing flavour to the lining, lace locks and heel. MJ rocked this exact make-up on 28 March 1990, as an ascendant squad from Chicago battled Cleveland, eventually winning in overtime thanks to a career-high 69 points from His Airness.