Support your team in the 2024/2025 PSG away kit
Discover the new Paris Saint-Germain away kit available for footie fans of all ages. Whether you're in the Kop of Boulogne on matchday or want to rep PSG in your own footie game, we have the entire Paris Saint-Germain away kit available for men, women and kids.
At Nike, we're proud to bring you the new PSG away strips for this season. You’ll find the full away kit, plus PSG away shorts, tops, T-shirts, hoodies and tracksuits. Wear your team's colours whenever and wherever you want, with clothing that is both stylish and distinctly Paris Saint-Germain. Our PSG away tops and T-shirts combine replica design details with technical fabrics, and provide the perfect level of comfort when you're at the match.
For fans who want to show off their pride, you'll enjoy every moment of the season in a PSG away shirt. Or pick our complete head-to-toe PSG away kit for a match-ready style that will keep you comfortable—from the first minute until the final whistle. When you're visiting Parc des Princes on cold nights, opt for fleece PSG away hoodies to keep you warm. You’ll find 1/4 and full-zip designs so you can control the airflow. Plus, keep your eye out for new PSG away kits made from sustainable materials that are kinder to the environment.
PSG 2024/2025 Away Kit
Release date: 02/07/24
Colour: White & navy