CHELSEA FC

CHELSEA FC

Chelsea Away Kit & Shirts 2025/26

(8)
Internationale fodboldklubber 
(1)
Uniformstype 
(1)
Away
Farve 
(0)
Køn 
(0)
Børn 
(0)
Shop efter pris 
(0)
Teknologi 
(0)
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Away
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Away Nike Aero-FIT Authentic-fodboldtrøje til mænd
Customise
Bestseller
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Match Away
Nike Aero-FIT Authentic-fodboldtrøje til mænd
1.199 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away Nike Dri-FIT Replica-fodboldtrøje til mænd
Customise
Bestseller
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Nike Dri-FIT Replica-fodboldtrøje til mænd
799,90 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away Nike Dri-FIT Replica-fodboldtrøje til kvinder
Customise
Genanvendte materialer
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Nike Dri-FIT Replica-fodboldtrøje til kvinder
799,90 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away Nike Dri-FIT Replica-fodboldtrøje til større børn
Customise
Bestseller
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Nike Dri-FIT Replica-fodboldtrøje til større børn
649,90 kr.
VI KAN IKKE TÆMMES
VI KAN IKKE TÆMMES
Drevet af tradition. Specialudviklet til fremtiden.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away Nike Football Replica-sæt i tre dele til babyer/småbørn
Genanvendte materialer
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Nike Football Replica-sæt i tre dele til babyer/småbørn
529,90 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away Nike Dri-FIT-replikafodboldshorts til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Nike Dri-FIT-replikafodboldshorts til mænd
399,90 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away Nike Football Replica-sæt i tre dele til mindre børn
Customise
Genanvendte materialer
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Nike Football Replica-sæt i tre dele til mindre børn
549,90 kr.
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away Nike Dri-FIT Replica-fodboldshorts til større børn
Genanvendte materialer
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Away
Nike Dri-FIT Replica-fodboldshorts til større børn
319,90 kr.

Celebrate your team in the 2025/26 Chelsea away kit

Show off your pride for Chelsea F.C. in the new away kit from Nike. We have the official range of Chelsea away shirts and the complete kit right here. You'll find shirts and full strips for men, women and kids in our Chelsea away collection, so young athletes can don their club’s colours wherever and whenever they want.

Matches are even better when you're kitted out in a game-ready look inspired by the Blues, whether you're cheering from the stands at Stamford Bridge or at home on the sofa with your mates. From head-to-toe strips to high-performance tops and T-shirts, shop the Chelsea away kit at Nike.

If you’re playing your own five-a-side game, our Chelsea away kits are designed to keep you active. Find Chelsea away shirts that pair authentic detailing with lightweight fabrics, so you can be fierce on and off the pitch. You can also make an eco-friendly choice by opting for designs made from sustainable materials. Our Chelsea F.C. away kit also features replica designs made from sweat-wicking fabric, so you can look and feel great wherever you go while supporting your team.

Chelsea 2025/2026 Away Kit

Release date: 19/06/25
Colour: Orange & blue