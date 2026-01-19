  1. Nike Black Friday
Nike Black Friday Leggings 2025

Nike Swift
Nike Swift 7/8-løbeleggings med høj talje og lommer til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
49% rabat
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Højtaljede leggings med svaj til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
33% rabat
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Højtaljede leggings i fuld længde til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
47% rabat
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Tights til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
37% rabat
Nike One
Nike One Højtaljede 7/8-leggings til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
29% rabat
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Løbeleggings i 7/8-længde med høj talje og print til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
36% rabat
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Højtaljede leggings til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
27% rabat
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Dri-FIT-shorts til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
32% rabat
Nike Phenom
Nike Phenom Dri-FIT-løbetights til mænd
Genanvendte materialer
27% rabat
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Dri-FIT-cykelshorts med høj talje til kvinder (13 cm)
Genanvendte materialer
48% rabat
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dri-FIT-shorts (8 cm) til større børn (piger)
Genanvendte materialer
45% rabat
Nike One
Nike One 7/8-leggings med mellemhøj talje og meshpanel til kvinder
Lige landet
17% rabat
Nike Go
Nike Go Højtaljede (20 cm) cykelshorts med lommer til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
50% rabat
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Asymmetriske basketballleggings med mellemhøj talje og et enkelt ben til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
39% rabat
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Højtaljede leggings med blomsterprint i 7/8-længde uden søm foran til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
51% rabat
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Leggings med høj talje i fuld længde uden søm foran til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
23% rabat
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Løbeleggings med mellemhøj talje til kvinder
41% rabat
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Cykelshorts (13 cm) med høj talje uden sømme foran til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
48% rabat
Nike One
Nike One Dri-FIT-leggings med høj talje til større børn (piger)
Genanvendte materialer
29% rabat
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Leggings til større børn (piger)
Genanvendte materialer
24% rabat
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Højtaljede Dri-FIT-løbeshorts (10 cm) til kvinder
Genanvendte materialer
49% rabat
Nike One
Nike One Leggings med Dri-FIT-print til større børn (piger)
Genanvendte materialer
31% rabat
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Leggings med høj talje (til piger)
Genanvendte materialer
22% rabat
Nike
Nike Leggings til mindre børn
27% rabat

Nike Black Friday deals on leggings 2025: chase your goals

Take your workouts to the next level with high-performing styles from our Nike Black Friday leggings sale. Whether you're looking for 7/8 leggings, full-length styles or breezy shorts, each pair is designed to flex freely with your every move. Expect squat-proof materials that give you the coverage to train with confidence. Plus, midweight, compressive fabrics that offer support in all the right places. For low-key days and low-impact exercise, leggings in super-soft second-skin fabrics are comfortable options.


Get Nike Black Friday leggings deals on premium styles that elevate your training session. Look out for gentle-support leggings in skin-hugging InfinaSoft fabric for superior softness that lasts wash after wash. Or check out the uncompromising comfort of our midweight, medium-support leggings that contour to your shape while still letting you move freely. Looking for compressive styles that support your muscles? We've got those too. Choose a high-rise pair for locked-in support, or go for a mid-rise waistband for a natural, comfortable fit.


Whether you're hitting the track or the barre, our Nike Black Friday leggings sale has styles to match your workout. Heading to a high-intensity training session? Opt for leggings featuring our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology. It works by moving moisture away from your skin, dispersing it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly. Need somewhere to stash your phone, keys or earbuds? We've got you covered, thanks to leggings with zipped side pockets. You'll also find pairs with an extra hidden pocket sewn into the waistband.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Look for Nike Black Friday deals on leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.