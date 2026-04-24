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ACG Morpho Storm-FIT ADV-regnjakke til kvinder - sort/Summit White

Genanvendte materialer

ACG Morpho

Storm-FIT ADV-regnjakke til kvinder

1.999 kr.
Vælg størrelseStørrelsesguide

Klarna tilgængelig ved kassen.

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genbrugte nylonfibre

For at sikre, at denne jakke kan modstå regn, vind og fugtighed, testede vi den på en 74 kilometer lang ekspedition gennem Costa Ricas regnskov. Den avancerede vejrbeskyttelse kombineret med de forskellige muligheder for at stramme den til, beskytter dig mod ekstreme forhold. Og når du ikke har brug for beskyttelsen, kan den lette skal pakkes ned i den indvendige lomme.


  • Vist farve: sort/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: HJ0246-010

ACG Morpho

1.999 kr.

Avanceret vind- og vandtæt teknologi beskytter dig mod stormfulde vindstød.

For at sikre, at denne jakke kan modstå regn, vind og fugtighed, testede vi den på en 74 kilometer lang ekspedition gennem Costa Ricas regnskov. Den avancerede vejrbeskyttelse kombineret med de forskellige muligheder for at stramme den til, beskytter dig mod ekstreme forhold. Og når du ikke har brug for beskyttelsen, kan den lette skal pakkes ned i den indvendige lomme.

Produktoplysninger

  • 100 % nylon
  • ACG-jordperle
  • Internt mærke med Morpho-historien
  • Strop i nakken
  • Lommer
  • Broderede ACG- og Storm-FIT ADV-logoer
  • Maskinvask
  • Importeret
  • Vist farve: sort/Summit White
  • Stylenr.: HJ0246-010

Størrelse og pasform

    • Modellen har størrelse S på og er 170 cm høj
    • Løstsiddende pasform: rummelig og afslappet
  • Størrelsesguide

Fragt og returvarer

Standardlevering koster 70 kr. for ikke-Nike Members under 750 kr. og Nike Members under 375 kr.

Gratis 30-dages returnering, nogle undtagelser gælder.

Sådan blev det fremstillet

    • Den genbrugte nylon i Nike-produkter begynder som en variation af materialer, inklusive genbrugte tæpper og brugte fiskenet. Nylonet er rengjort, sorteret og forvandlet til flager, inden det gennemgår kemiske eller mekaniske genbrugsprocesser for at lave nye, genbrugte nylongarn.
    • Tøj, der bruger materialer lavet af genanvendt nylon, reducerer kulstofemissionen med op til 50% sammenlignet med helt nyt nylon.

Anmeldelser (2)

4 stjerner

  • Walter961431208

    Absolutely love it. Nike has never failed me with their products. It’s a must have. 🫶🏾

  • Super lightweight and stylish but also feels fragile and pockets easy to rip

    Vortex

    I got the black color in size small reading it was oversized. It fits me about right when wearing tshirts or a light sweeter but not sure it would work with bulkier clothes underneath. I would say it has a normal fit not oversized. I love the design and how lightweight the jacket is but the pockets are so thin, I’m honestly afraid to even using the pockets to store my iPhone pro or my keys. I think they wouldn’t hold up the weight. And the jacket overall feels very fragile exactly because of how thin it is. I would only wear it for city walks not to hike in forests. Also that’s not a jacket for summer rains. I tried using it in 28-30C weather, with just a tshirt underneath and I was sweating. I don’t think it’s a jacket to wear about 25C. Btw I would like to see ACG to write in the product descriptions the temperature range of each product. Now they only mention the location a product has been tested but I don’t find that specific enough. Finally I like the design around the neck but I also noticed that after wearing the jacket for a couple of hours my neck started hurting in the area where the zipper was touching my neck under the chin area. And I have a long neck. Overall, I think it’s overpriced for the specific use case I will end up using it. As a spring / autumn rain jacket. Is not a jacket you can wear unzipped. It doesn’t looks as good and it’s not easy to zip and unzipped and there are no other buttons if you don’t want to zip it.

ACG Morpho Storm-FIT ADV-regnjakke til kvinder

ACG Morpho

1.999 kr.

Avanceret vind- og vandtæt teknologi beskytter dig mod stormfulde vindstød.

Designet til

Vandresport

Vandbeskyttelse

Vandtæt

Vindbeskyttelse

Vindtæt

Vægt

Cirka 350 g (størrelse small til kvinder)

Tekniske oplysninger

Teknologi

Storm-FIT ADV

Foring

Ingen foring

Bæredygtighed

Dette produkt er fremstillet med mindst 75% genanvendte nylonfibre

Funktioner til performance

  • Udrustet til eventyr

    Det er fuldt sømforseglet og har en vandtæt tovejslynlås foran og beskyttende flapper ved lynlåslommerne til hænderne, så du er godt beskyttet.

  • Pak sammen og tag afsted

    Denne jakke kan pakkes ned i den indvendige brystlomme og forvandles til en taske med en justerbar rem og en opbevaringslomme til småting.

  • Justerbare detaljer

    Et elastiksystem i taljen og en justerbar hætte giver dig mulighed for at tilpasse pasformen.

  • Skjult opbevaring

    Den indvendige brystlomme og lynlåslommerne til hænderne giver masser af opbevaringsplads.

Fuldend looket

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