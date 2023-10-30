Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Gifts At Least 20% Sustainable Material

      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Miler
      Men's Repel Running Jacket
      €79.99
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Nike Winter Warrior Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Winter Warrior
      Men's Dri-FIT Football Snood
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear RPM
      Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear RPM
      Backpack (26L)
      €94.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts
      €24.99
      Nike Hoops Elite
      Nike Hoops Elite Backpack (32L)
      Bestseller
      Nike Hoops Elite
      Backpack (32L)
      €74.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Running Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Running Jacket
      €99.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      €34.99
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club Younger Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club
      Younger Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
      €44.99
      Nike Pro Swoosh
      Nike Pro Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Asymmetrical Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Asymmetrical Sports Bra
      €44.99
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €94.99
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Women's Top
      Just In
      Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
      Women's Top
      €134.99
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Women's "Tuff Knit" Fleece Hoodie
      €114.99
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      Just In
      Nike ACG
      Women's Mid-Rise Hiking Trousers
      €129.99
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie Men's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Forward Windrunner Hoodie
      Men's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Windrunner Hoodie
      €149.99
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Phantom GX Academy
      Nike Phantom GX Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
      Just In
      Nike Phantom GX Academy
      Multi-ground Football Boot
      €94.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €74.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Third
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's Gloves
      Just In
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's Gloves
      €34.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €94.99
      Giannis
      Giannis Men's Velour Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Giannis
      Men's Velour Trousers
      €89.99
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Nike Star Runner 4 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Just In
      Nike Star Runner 4
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Therma-FIT ADV Men's Insulated Gilet
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Tech Pack Therma-FIT ADV
      Men's Insulated Gilet
      €224.99

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.