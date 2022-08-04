Der traditionsreiche Nike Daybreak erschien erstmals in 1979. Er besticht durch die gleiche Gummi-Außensohle mit Waffelprofil wie das Original und verleiht dir so echten Vintage-Style.
Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership. Weitere Infos.
4.7 Sterne
VerónicaG548308991 - 04. Aug. 2022
I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!
RaniA31896499 - 09. Juli 2022
Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.
14103803135 - 08. Juli 2022
Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!