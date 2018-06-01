The inspiration didn’t end there for Cooper. On a hike in Glacier National Park, he took notice of mountain goats trekking along vertical rock walls with ease. “It reminded me of the Goat Tech trail running shoe we did back in the mid-90s,” Cooper shared. “Funny enough, I found out I work right next to one of the minds behind the design, Tobie Hatfield. He told me about its history and I continued to learn more about mountain goats online. One of the reasons they can trek hundreds of miles is the soft inner sole of their hoof – and one of the reasons they can walk across vertical rock is because of the hard perimeter of their hoof.”



As you’d imagine, this insight inspired the innovation behind the Ruckel Ridge’s multi-density and hybrid traction performance outsole. A soft sticky rubber makes up the inner surface for traction on wet & dry surfaces and to deliver dynamic comfort. The rubber surrounding that is described as a “High-performance road running formula.” At the outer-most perimeter, Cooper and the team equipped the outsole with a “cleat” rubber that works in combination with a multi-density sock liner and midsole with reinforced sidewalls to mimic the mountain goat abilities that allow you to trek across the city and climb mountainous terrains.