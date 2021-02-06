BEHIND THE DESIGN
LUNAR FORCE 1 ACRONYM
Errolson Hugh's Acronym imprint thrives on innovation and the creation of functional apparel. He approaches everything with an innovative mindset, looking for ways to improve function and, in turn, evolve everyday life. Introduced in 2015, the ACRONYM x Lunar Force 1 design made the iconic AF-1 more functional and wearable than ever before. The 2015 shoe now returns in classic fashion, refinished in the ever-iconic white-on-white colour scheme.
Before its arrival, the thinking behind the innovative Force model began in 2013. While Hugh's appreciation for the model runs deep, he approached the project from a place that not only allowed him to adjust it based on pure function, but also allowed him to take risks. "It wasn't like a sacred object to us, so it kind of freed us, I think, to be a little bit more radical than we would have been otherwise", Hugh reveals. Such thinking allowed Hugh and his team to think without limits when it came to improving function. To evolve the icon, the team's thoughts immediately turned to improving the on-and-off process. "Very quickly, we started focusing on the on-and-off process of the shoe, which led us to the zip, and then the whole sort of deconstructive, rapid prototyping, punk-rock methodology that happened".
From there, the team focused on how to best position the zip. For Hugh, it wasn't something he wanted to try and force into the icon's classic shape. "Rather than trying to blend the new element into the existing design, we thought about making it as distinct as possible, and that meant almost like it's an intervention into the shoe. We let it sit there as a juxtaposition, which is why the ends of the zip stick out at the bottom and the top and why it's so raw".
Now coming to life in the crisp, white-on-white finish, Hugh's ACRONYM x Air Force 1 Low design is forever immortalised in the tones that made the Air Force 1 a global staple.