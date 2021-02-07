A good set of principles can go a long way. For designer Don C, the principles he lives by shine through in everything he does, from raising his family to his new AF-100 design. "I always tell people that situations change, but principles remain the same. I could be over here, I could be over there, but I'll still do the same thing. I'm still polite to people, I'm still respectful, I still work hard, I still hustle. So, wherever I'm at, I just do that and the product is gonna be dope". Hailing from Chicago, Don's love for the AF-1 began at a young age at Kenwood Academy High School. Like many first-love stories, Don saw some AF-1s on a peer's feet and the rest was history. "Man, I have to give credit to one of my homeboys, this dude named Dave Jeff. He's one of my close friends from the city, and he was a dude that had AF-1s and I used to envy him".