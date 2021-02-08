The Air Force 1 still serves as a powerful force for Kareem "Biggs" Burke, who was behind the movement from the start. He helped bring together the rest of the crew and pave the way for global domination through words over rhythms and a brand that spanned across countless industries. Before all the world tours, apparel and Nike collaborations, it began with the first-ever Best Out party by Biggs and company at the Cotton Club in Harlem. "The lifestyle and the idea of everything Roc-A-Fella came from this one party", says Biggs while reflecting on the early days of Roc-A-Fella. "This is the DNA of Roc-A-Fella. We can do this worldwide. We can do this with music and clothing. We can do this with everything."