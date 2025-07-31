Nike Woven

Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
€59.99
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
Jordan Essentials
Jordan Essentials Men's Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Essentials
Men's Shorts
€54.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Woven Trousers
€64.99
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
€37.99
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
€29.99
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Warm-Up Running Trousers
Nike Dri-FIT Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Warm-Up Running Trousers
Nike Flex Rep
Nike Flex Rep Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Track Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Track Jacket
€84.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
€49.99
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Women's Therma-FIT Loose Parka
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
Women's Therma-FIT Loose Parka
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Full-Zip Windrunner Jacket
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel Running Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Trousers
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
€44.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Shorts
Nike Club
Men's Shorts
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
€44.99
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's Loose UV Woven Full-Zip Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's Loose UV Woven Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Woven Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Woven Jacket
Nike Trail Stride
Nike Trail Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Stride
Men's 18cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Trousers
€99.99
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Oversized Repel UV Protection Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Oversized Repel UV Protection Jacket
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Woven Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Woven Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Everything Wovens
Women's Mid-Rise Open-Hem Trousers

Nike woven apparel and accessories: smooth and breathable

Get ready to move in woven apparel and accessories that help you perform at your best. Take our versatile jackets, for example. Styles crafted with Nike Therma-FIT technology help manage your body's natural heat, so you stay warm in cold-weather conditions. We've got classic long-sleeved silhouettes, along with sleeveless gilets that give you extra flexibility. Caught in the rain? Puffer jackets with Nike Storm-FIT technology protect against wind and water, so you'll stay dry in any weather. What's on the inside matters too. That's why we've got jackets with PrimaLoft® ThermoPlume® insulation that keeps heat locked in.


The Nike woven collection has it all. Explore shorts made from durable cotton ripstop fabric. This breathable woven fabric feels lightweight, so you have the flexibility to move to your fullest. Plus, a touch of elastane gives it a comfortable stretch. Heading to the golf course? Whether you're hitting balls on the driving range or playing 18 holes, our trousers have four-way stretch-knit fabric that won't hold you back. Plus, sweat-wicking capabilities keep you dry and comfortable until your game's finished.


Keep cool in breathable woven hats. Our bucket hats provide 360-degree coverage, so you're protected from every angle. Want to feel cosy? Choose a beanie crafted from soft and stretchy knit yarn. In our woven collection, we've also got caps with six-panel designs. These classic hats are made from unstructured twill with a smooth texture, so you'll want to wear them all day. Look out for mesh inserts that provide the ventilation you need.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven designs with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.