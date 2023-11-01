Skip to main content
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      €49.99
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Bestseller
      €59.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Bestseller
      €99.99
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      €99.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      €99.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      €99.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      €44.99
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      €47.99
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      €99.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      €44.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Zip Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      €109.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      €59.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Therma-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      €59.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      €47.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Therma-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      €109.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Leggings
      Sold Out
      €38
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Plus size)
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Bestseller
      €69.99
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      €94.99

      Women's high-waisted leggings – confidence with every stride

      For running, yoga and intense workouts, Nike high-waisted leggings offer unstoppable comfort and reassuring coverage. High-rise waistbands stay in place and gently hug your body to provide support where you need it. Our high-waisted leggings with non-sheer fabric have passed the squat test – giving you the confidence to move and stretch with no distractions.

      Leggings with Dri-FIT Technology help you stay cool and comfortable, so you can concentrate on reaching your goals. The fabric wicks sweat away from your skin so it can evaporate quickly, leaving you dry and ready to push harder. Plus, with your full range of movement unrestricted, you can focus on perfecting your form. And because they're soft and ultra stretchy, Nike high-waist leggings let you bend, squat and leap freely.

      High-waisted sports leggings with pockets help you easily store your stuff when you're on the move. Internal pockets let you stash keys, while larger zipped back pockets keep phones secure. With your hands free, you can take on every challenge your training throws at you.

      What are high-waisted leggings for women?

      Women's high-waisted leggings are crafted with a waistband that covers the navel, providing extra coverage and support around the middle of the torso. High-waisted styles help to accentuate your silhouette by hugging the body, while compression fabrics support your muscles. You can find a range of high-waisted styles in our leggings collection. Made with lightweight and flexible materials, they won't hold you back.