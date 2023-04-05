Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Valentine's Day Shoes & Trainers

      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Men's Shoes
      Member Access
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Men's Shoes
      €149.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoe
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Women's Shoe
      Nike Invincible 3
      Nike Invincible 3 Women's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Invincible 3
      Women's Road Running Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Air Max 90 Futura
      Nike Air Max 90 Futura Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 Futura
      Women's Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Metcon 8
      Nike Metcon 8 Men's Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8
      Men's Training Shoes
      €139.99
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12 Women's Training Shoes
      Nike Renew In-Season TR 12
      Women's Training Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Jumpman Two Trey Women's Shoes
      Jumpman Two Trey
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 90
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8
      Nike Force 1 LV8 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €74.99
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Nike React Infinity 3 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike React Infinity 3
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8
      Nike Force 1 LV8 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €64.99
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2
      Women's Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
      Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoe
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoe
      €74.99
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 'Valentines Day'
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 'Valentines Day' Women's Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 'Valentines Day'
      Women's Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Court Legacy Lift
      Nike Court Legacy Lift Women's Shoes
      Nike Court Legacy Lift
      Women's Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 D
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 D Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 D
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Sophia
      Jordan Sophia Women's Slides
      Jordan Sophia
      Women's Slides
      Nike Tempo
      Nike Tempo Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Tempo
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase Women's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      Nike Metcon 8 FlyEase
      Women's Easy On/Off Training Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      €79.99
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90 Men's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max Terrascape 90
      Men's Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Nike Renew Elevate 3 Basketball Shoes
      Nike Renew Elevate 3
      Basketball Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Court Vision Mid
      Nike Court Vision Mid Men's Shoes
      Nike Court Vision Mid
      Men's Shoes

      Step into love: exclusive Valentine's Day trainers

      Show off your passion for the season of love with Nike Valentine's Day shoes. Choose from a range of sleek designs with romantic detailing that will keep you comfortable, whether you're hitting the streets or the gym. Find our Valentine's Day take on iconic styles to make a bold statement, or pick love-inspired designs with subtle features that nod to the holiday. Whether you're shopping for a friend, loved one or even gifting a little self-love, our Valentine's selection of shoes and trainers has you covered.

      Put your best foot forward

      Explore exclusive designs and special silhouettes that match the season. With reliable cushioning and innovative features, our Valentine's shoes provide distraction-free stability and comfort. We've got plenty of relaxed designs that look as good as they feel. And keep an eye out for eco-friendly options made with sustainable materials, making them a kind choice for both the planet and your conscience.

      Score a love match with Valentine's shoes

      Want to gift someone special a pair of heart-themed kicks this Valentine's? Cosy comfort meets peak performance in our selection of Valentine's Day shoes that are sure to be a love match for their look. Expect heart-adorned romantic detailing that lasts beyond the season and love-inspired pink and red hues—all handpicked for the occasion. Stuck on which shoes they'll treasure the most? Give the gift of choice with a Nike gift card and let them pick their favourite pair.