Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights

      Older Kids Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Lifestyle
      Running
      Football
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      American Football
      Dance
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      €54.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      €54.99
      Nike Air Winterized
      Nike Air Winterized Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air Winterized
      Older Kids' Trousers
      €79.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      €84.99
      Nike Air Essential
      Nike Air Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €39.99
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      €39.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      €74.99
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Travel Football Pants
      Sold Out
      F.C. Barcelona
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Travel Football Pants
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pants
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pants
      €39.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Girls') Shorts (Extended Size)
      €24.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
      €49.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      €34.99
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Oversized Trousers
      €44.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €39.99
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Polartec ® 'Wolf Tree'
      Older Kids' Trousers
      €79.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €27.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €32.99
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls'
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls' Older Kids' Puddle Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls'
      Older Kids' Puddle Trousers
      €109.99
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Woven Football Tracksuit
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Loose Trousers
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Older Kids' Loose Trousers
      €59.99
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Winterized Trousers
      €44.99