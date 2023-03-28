Skip to main content
      Nike Crater Impact
      Nike Crater Impact Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Crater Impact
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance
      Nike Flex Advance Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Flex Advance
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €94.99
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €94.99
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Nike Air More Uptempo Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air More Uptempo
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      €59.99
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €64.99
      Nike Huarache Run
      Nike Huarache Run Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Huarache Run
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      €39.99
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €144.99
      Nike Air Max Motif SE
      Nike Air Max Motif SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Motif SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      NikeCourt Legacy
      NikeCourt Legacy Baby and Toddler Shoe
      NikeCourt Legacy
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Nike Force 1
      Nike Force 1 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €69.99
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      €44.99
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Younger Kids' Boot
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Younger Kids' Boot
      €59.99
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Women's Shoes
      Sold Out
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Pico 5
      Nike Pico 5 Baby & Toddler Shoes
      Nike Pico 5
      Baby & Toddler Shoes
      €29.99
      Nike Air Max 90
      Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Baby & Toddler Shoe
      €79.99
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls'
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls' Older Kids' Puddle Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Storm-FIT 'Ramona Falls'
      Older Kids' Puddle Trousers
      €109.99
      Nike Air Max INTRLK Lite
      Nike Air Max INTRLK Lite Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max INTRLK Lite
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 SE Dance
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €54.99

      Girls' sportswear: gear that can keep up

      Whether they're training inside or out, kids need sportswear to match their stamina. That's why our girls' sportswear helps them perform at their best. Choose lightweight clothing with stretchy fabric so they can move naturally, without restrictions. Boost their confidence in high-performance clothing, for stretching in a dance class or chasing a PB on the track. Go for girls' activewear sets and tracksuits for a classic coordinated look, or mix and match for standout style.

      Our breathable girls' activewear keeps kids cool, so they can concentrate on smashing their goals. Leggings and shorts with soft, smooth fabric keep them comfortable while they're on the move. And if the temperature dips, warm sportswear for girls, like hoodies and jackets, deliver cosy coverage to hold in the heat. For training and PE lessons, try our sports shoes with extra cushioning and support to keep them going – step after step. Trainers with soft foam and Max Air units provide incredible bounce to minimise impact and maximise results.