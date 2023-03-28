Boys' black hoodies: all-day warmth
Whether he's warming up, cooling down or chilling out, a Nike boys' black hoodie delivers the warmth he needs. A boy's black zip-up hoodie lets him adjust his insulation levels, while our cosy black sweatshirts for boys help protect his muscles on rest days.
Kitting out your youngster for an outdoor training session? Lightweight layers are key. A boys' black hoodie with unique Therma-FIT technology gives maximum protection from the chill with minimal weight and bulk. That means he can move, stretch and test his limits without being weighed down. For hotter days, opt for pieces with Dri-FIT technology—it wicks away sweat, keeping him fresh and focused.
Every young athlete deserves to look their best, so our boys' black hoodie range has a choice of designs to suit his style. All-over graphic prints make a bold statement, while replica club pieces showcase his team allegiance. Or he can keep his vibe simple and classic with a Nike Swoosh.