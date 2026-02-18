  1. Running
Blue Running Shoes

Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam
Men's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium With Swarovski® Crystals
Nike Pegasus Premium With Swarovski® Crystals Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium With Swarovski® Crystals
Women's Road Running Shoes
299,99 €
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Men's Road Racing Shoes
269,99 €
Nike Streakfly 2 Glam
Nike Streakfly 2 Glam Road Racing Shoes
Nike Streakfly 2 Glam
Road Racing Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
269,99 €
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
49,99 €
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
59,99 €
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Nike Pegasus 41 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Nike Vomero 18 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You Custom Trail-Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You
Custom Trail-Running Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Nike Pegasus 41 By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Nike Vomero 18 By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Zegama 2
Nike Zegama 2 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Zegama 2
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
54,99 €
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
49,99 €
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
30% off

Blue running shoes: go the distance

Whether you're racing in a 10K or mastering a mile, our blue running shoes deliver consistent comfort. Browse pairs with ZoomX foam cushioning to provide a springy feel underfoot. Meanwhile, full-length carbon-fibre plates are ultra-responsive, so you can take each stride with confidence. Explore fine-tuned designs that help propel you forward during any route or distance.


Our blue running trainers keep you secure on just about any surface. Durable rubber soles give all the traction you need, while pairs with flex grooves in the forefoot create a cushioned feeling as you run. Plus, check out engineered mesh sections in the uppers. These reduce the weight of the shoe while allowing added breathability—so your feet stay cool for longer. You'll also find designs with slimmed-down heels and tongues that keep your trainers looking sleek.


Training in tough conditions? Discover blue Nike shoes for running with a GORE-TEX layer that helps water stay out, keeping your feet dry. We've also got options with Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound rubber outsoles. The benefit? Increased grip on steep inclines and in wet weather, so you get a smooth ride. Notched laces mean your shoes feel extra secure. Meanwhile, integrated knit tongues with padding help alleviate pressure from your laces, ensuring the most comfortable fit.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike blue running trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.