Atlético de Madrid away kits 2026/27: Wear your team colours with pride
Cheer on your champions in style in our new Atlético de Madrid away kits. We've got shorts and shirts with authentic design details, such as the woven crest—topped off with our iconic Swoosh. Our high-performance range includes Atlético de Madrid away shirts, shorts and matching socks, so you can channel your heroes on the pitch. Of course, these pieces feel as good as they look. Nike Aero-FIT technology channels air between your skin and the fabric—keeping you cool and fresh throughout the match. Meanwhile, flexible fabrics are designed to move with you as you run, shoot and score.
Whether you're at the stadium, supporting from home or chasing your dreams on the pitch, you can do it comfortably in Nike Atlético de Madrid away tops. We have plenty of fits to choose from—from standard fit that delivers a relaxed, easy feel to slim fit designs that give a tailored look. Even little fans can show their team pride with our junior Atlético de Madrid away kits. They'll stay game-ready in these lightweight, breathable sets that feel ultra-soft against their skin. A comfy elasticated waistband keeps things snug and secure, so shorts won't slip no matter how fast they sprint.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made these Atlético de Madrid away shirts and shorts with at least 50% recycled materials, such as polyester spun from plastic bottles that we divert from landfill.