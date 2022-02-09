Scaled down to size for your little one, the Nike Classic Kids' Backpack sits comfortably on smaller shoulders. It features several zip pockets for easy, secure storage on your daily adventures.
4.6 Stars
Larns007 - 09 Feb 2022
Good quality bag, bought for my 11 yr old for school. The only downside is the drink holder pocket on the side is quite small.
JKell - 26 Jan 2022
Looked a little small, but fit everything it needed to in it. Good quality.
Sarahsarahsarah22 - 20 Jan 2022
This bag is a great size and the material makes it easy to wipe clean if it gets dirty. The colour is a pretty purple.