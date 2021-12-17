Your little baller can rule the sneaker game in the Nike Blazer Mid '77. The vintage look and comfortable feel help this court classic transcend the hardwood into a legend of street style.
5 Stars
RyanP401246952 - 17 Dec 2021
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!
Y E. - 30 Nov 2021
Confortable and beautiful
Guest G. - 13 Jun 2021
Confortable, great!