Taking inspiration from the human body and running DNA, the Nike Air Max 95 Essential mixes unbelievable comfort with head-turning style. The iconic side panels represent muscles while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot cushions your every step.
Mpwy - 03 Jul 2022
I always get a pair every summer, they are so comfy and look great, may seem bit tight when you first try them on but soon loosen off,
Craig - 27 Apr 2022
So happy with my order as always 5star quality and delivery was quick with great updates
Lewis - 29 Mar 2022
I tend to buy Air Max or Vapormax as they’re just as comfortable as you’ll get and always tend to be true to size, and these were no different. Nice shoes, comfortable and very clean looking so will go with any outfit.