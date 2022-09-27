The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow puts a playful twist on a classic b-ball design.Using a layered approach, doubling the branding and exaggerating the midsole, it highlights AF-1 DNA with a bold, new look.
Free standard delivery on orders over €150.
4.8 Stars
811dc49f-4124-4894-afa9-a1d801ea8d43 - 27 Sept 2022
My husband just surprised me with a pair of these for our anniversary, LOVE them! Really comfy and perfect for wide feet. He ordered them based on the size of my Metcons and they fit perfectly
14931357929 - 25 Sept 2022
Very comfortable and stylish. New favorite sneaker!
R111 - 10 Sept 2022
Nice alternative to the normal plain white air force. These are white with platform sole and go with almost everything, these are my second pair and i love them!