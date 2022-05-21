No foul, all play. Made from at least 20% recycled materials by weight, the original that wrote sneaker history gets updated with synthetic leather.
Free standard delivery on orders over €150.
4.7 Stars
Lvalle16 - 21 May 2022
I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.
AF1 - 20 May 2022
The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.
Rachel - 19 May 2022
I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.