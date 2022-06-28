Innovative technology combines with lightweight materials to help you strive for your best finish yet. The Nike AeroSwift Shorts are all about speed, with a smooth feel and slim fit that helps you move freely.
4.4 Stars
LeslieD967332028 - 29 Jun 2022
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 Apr 2022
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.
Carol 123 - 26 Jan 2022
These shorts are extremely light to train in. Exactly what I was after